Body of Indian River County deputy arrives at medical examiner’s office

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The body of Indian River Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow arrived at the District 19 medical examiner’s office just after 7 p.m. Friday, escorted by a large number of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies.

Mashkow’s body was transported from the crime scene on Friday evening, where she was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice at 1137 Governors Way in the Bermuda Club community. A second deputy and a locksmith were also injured in the shooting.

Procession held for Indian River County deputy killed while on duty

Mashkow served with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years.

Outside the medical examiner’s office, members of law enforcement and the community gathered to pay their respects. Supporters began arriving as early as the afternoon, waving the American flag.

Members of Back the Blue of Port St. Lucie, a nonprofit that supports law enforcement, were among the first on scene.

Howard Dunn, a member with the group said, “Every eviction, every traffic stop is not the same. Now we need to support her and the family and Indian River County Sheriff’s Department and all the men and women there.”

Near the medical examiner's office, a large American flag was suspended between two cranes, forming a flag arch in honor of Deputy Mashkow as the procession arrived.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says memorial service details will be announced once arrangements are finalized.

