Indian River County deputy shooting suspect had recent eviction notice, troubling social media posts

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — We're learning more about the man who investigators said shot and killed an Indian River County deputy and injured two others on Friday.

WPTV dug through court records and Facebook posts that give us a glimpse into Michael Halberstam, the shooting suspect.

Documents show his mother filed paperwork on Nov. 5 to evict him from his home, located at 1137 Governors Way.

Halberstam's Facebook page shows what appear to be run-ins with law enforcement. Halberstam's most recent posts seem directed at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

One post refers to his Ring camera near a porch pillow, where he posts, "You boys aren't hiding something, are you?"

Other Halberstam posts are critical of the UPS delivery company. He referred to the recent deadly cargo plane crash in Louisville as "karma."

Other posts insult UPS drivers in his neighborhood, and one showed a text claiming to acknowledge, "The abuse I experienced at UPS, even when no one else would."

WPTV also found that Halberstam is a member of a prominent American family. His grandfather, also named Michael Halberstam, was a highly regarded cardiologist in the Washington, D.C. area, who was murdered by a burglar in 1980.

The Associated Press reported that Halberstam was terminated from his job at UPS and had a previous narcotics charge and a misdemeanor assault charge.

