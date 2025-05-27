Cyclists celebrate 'big improvement' after months of complaints over A1A rumble strips on the Treasure Coast

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Cyclists on the Treasure Coast are riding a little easier now.

For five months, riders raised concerns over rumble strips installed along A1A by the Florida Department of Transportation, calling them dangerous and even blaming them for injuries. Now, after public pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has taken action.

Cyclists celebrate 'big improvement' after rumble strips eliminated

WPTV reported a series of stories on this issue since last December. (Scroll below to read our previous coverage)

The state has now replaced the rumble strips with smooth asphalt along key stretches of the bike lanes between Indian River and St. Lucie counties.

"I like it. It's a big improvement," cyclist Hal Lambert, who's been a leading voice in demanding changes, said.

Lambert said riders had been canceling group rides for fear of crashes. Cyclist Yolanda Carr was among those injured.

"My front tire hit the rumble strip," Carr recalled. "My tire went right. My body went left into the road."

Lambert took those stories about the rumble strips straight to FDOT, and the agency responded.

"They did what they said they were going to do," Lambert said.

The repairs now allow cyclists to resume group rides in many areas of the Treasure Coast. However, the fix isn't complete.

FDOT said rumble strips will remain in place from Wabasso north to the Sebastian Inlet until an ongoing road project wraps up.

"They've kept us in the loop, and we're very pleased about that," Lambert added. "I can't say every district of FDOT has been as cooperative as we've been with them."

What began as a safety hazard now marks a step forward for cyclists pushing for safer roads.

