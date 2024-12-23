Treasure Coast cyclists say new rubble strips have 'ruined' their bike lane

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Cyclists on the Treasure Coast are expressing serious concerns about the recent changes to bike lanes along A1A.

They said the installation of rumble strips by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has transformed what was once a pleasant cycling experience into a hazardous situation.

WPTV reporter Mello Styles has been listening to their feedback and concerns.

The stretch along A1A was previously a prime route for cyclists, but with the installation of the new rumble strips, the Vero Cycling Club has been compelled to alter their usual path.

WPTV Jeff Maltese is among those who have suggested fixes to the problem.

"We realized that we could not in good conscience send people up this route like we have done in the past," Jeff Maltese of the Vero Cycling Club said.

He voiced concerns about the depth of the rumble strips, noting that they pose a significant risk to cyclists, especially in group rides. The issue spans several miles, prompting Maltese to propose alternatives to FDOT.

"Instead of having a ridge where the AVT starts, there would be a taper, making it easier for bikes to transition if needed," he suggested.

Meanwhile, Bike Walk of Indian River County appreciates the newly added bike lanes along A1A, but they are actively seeking a safer resolution.

"It has been ruined by the installation of these rumble strips," Hal Lambert from Bike Walk said.

Lambert mentioned that FDOT has recognized their concerns.

WPTV Hal Lambert speaks about the problems caused by the new rubble strips.

"We have been in contact with our friends over at FDOT and they have admitted the contractor strayed outside the lines," Lambert noted.

He emphasized the necessity for a better design to ensure the safety of cyclists.

"In situations where the bike lane is not wide enough for passing, my vote would be to not have them at all," Lambert said.

As of now, FDOT has yet to confirm whether they will remove the rumble strips or widening the bike lanes.

In the meantime, the cycling community advises riders to avoid biking on A1A until the matter is resolved.

WPTV has reached out to FDOT for clarification. We are still waiting for a response.