Treasure Coast cyclist says 'somebody's going to die' if rumble strips on bike lane aren't fixed

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV continues to follow concerns from cyclists across the Treasure Coast related to the recent installation of rumble strips on A1A bike lanes.

We spoke to a man about the serious injuries he received after he said the rumble strips sent him and his bike flying.

The injured cyclist, Ron Gabriel, said he has been riding bikes for decades.

A love for cycling has taken him across state lines, but Gabriel said he was no match for the rumble strips on A1A, saying it left him with a painful injury.

The avid cyclist said he used to bike from Hutchinson Island north to Fort Pierce but that trek now comes with a serious concern.

"The rumble strip is actually in the bike lane," Gabriel said.

He said he his New Year's Day ride was cut short after a painful while navigating the rumble strips along A1A.

WPTV Ron Gabriel explains to WPTV how the rumble strips contributed to his bicycle crash.

"I forgot where that started, and I hit one of those bumps, so I decided I better get left, so I went across the rumble strips and ended up in the street," Gabriel said.

He said the crash left him with a broken collar bone and injured ribs.

Gabriel spoke to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) about the issue.

"They seemed more interested if I was going to sue somebody, and I told them, 'I'm not suing anybody,'" Gabriel said.

The rumble strip in bike lanes is an issue WPTV reported on last month in both St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

FDOT has previously admitted the rumble strips were installed incorrectly by a contractor.

When WPTV contacted FDOT about the issue they said:

"FDOT is committed to ensuring all installations meet established design standards. Any rumble strips that have been identified as not meeting these standards will be corrected and brought into conformance with the standard. Crews have started restoration work."

After the serious crash on New Year's Day, he has a dire warning.

"If they leave them like they are, somebody's going to die," Gabriel said.