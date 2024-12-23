Rumble strips causing 'hazardous' and 'dangerous' conditions, Treasure Coast cyclist says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is still pushing for answers regarding rough bike lanes frustrating cyclists on the Treasure Coast.

The Florida Department of Transportation acknowledged a mistake occurred during the installation of some of the new rumble strips on a well-traveled stretch of A1A.

WPTV reporter Mello Styles inquired about what measures are being taken to resolve the issue.

Nearly 10 miles of bike lanes along A1A are currently covered with rumble strips.

Hal Lambert from Bike Ride Indian River County voiced his concerns.

Region Indian River County ROUGH RIDE: Why cyclists say their bike lane has been 'ruined' Romelo Styles

"It's hazardous. I think it's dangerous," Lambert told WPTV.

FDOT explained that the rumble strips are meant to enhance safety for both drivers and cyclists.

However, Lambert believes the measures prioritize automobile drivers over cyclists.

"I think it was done more for the safety of the automobile drivers than the bicyclists," he said.

WPTV Hal Lambert speaks about the riding difficulties since the rumble strips were installed.

As an avid cyclist, Lambert shared his experience riding on those newly installed lanes.

"It's like a machine gun," Lambert said.

FDOT mentioned that the contractor behind the project is The Corradino Group.

WPTV is still trying to get in touch with the company, but riders received an email from The Corradino Group outlining their plans to maintain the bike lanes.

Until the situation is addressed, cyclists have decided to refrain from using A1A for group rides.

WPTV This email from The Corradino Group was sent to concerned residents after the rumble strips were installed.

"We realized that we could not in good conscience send people up this route like we have done in the past," Jeff Maltese from the Vero Cycling Club remarked.

FDOT stated that they intend to evaluate the situation further. However, a spokesperson has not confirmed a definitive plan or timeline.

"It's very unfortunate that it happened. I hope they reconsider their rumble strip design in the future," Lambert added.

Cyclists remain hopeful and are committed to keeping an open communication with FDOT, hoping for a smoother ride soon.