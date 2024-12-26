New rumble strips on A1A bike lane in St. Lucie County creating unsafe conditions, cyclist says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV continues to get calls from cyclists on the Treasure Coast who say it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt after recent changes to bike lanes.

We reported this week that new rumble strips in the bike lanes are making for a bumpy ride along A1A in Indian River County.

Now, we've learned the problem is much bigger than first thought.

The rumble strips also stretch 10 miles across St. Lucie County along A1A. Cyclists that once loved to bike now fear for their safety.

The Florida Department of Transportation admitted that a contractor made a mistake. Riders just hope the mistake is fixed soon.

"My front tire hit the rumble strip," cyclist Yolanda Carr said. "My tire went right. My body went left into the road."

Carr said she could have easily been hit.

Miran Mishkov, who has cycled along A1A for years, said the recent installation of rumble strips between Normandy and Blue Heron beaches has made him much more cautious.

"You can lose your balance. Once you step on them, it's hard to move on the outside. It's not good," Mishkov said. "They're for safety though. They're for our safety, but they have to figure out something else."

Carr and Mishkov's concerns are similar to those farther north in Indian River County where bike clubs have stopped using A1A to avoid the bumpy ride.

Cyclists across the Treasure Coast are putting pressure on FDOT to smooth things over.

"You need to speak directly to the people that are using that infrastructure cause we can tell you how it's actually used," Carr said. "I've been looking for different locations (to ride) because out here, it's just not safe."

This FDOT project is designed to keep drivers and cyclists safe.

As for a solution to the misplaced rumble strips, WPTV is still working to get a response from transportation officials.