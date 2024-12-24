Florida politics: A year of high stakes and shifting alliances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In Florida politics, 2024 felt like a decade’s worth of drama packed into just 12 months.

The state saw high-profile figures vying for the White House, fierce debates over abortion and marijuana, and a controversial plan to turn state parks into golf courses.

Here’s a recap of the year’s major moments.

DeSantis’s short-lived presidential bid

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race in 2023 with high expectations, armed with a massive war chest of campaign funds. But after months of stumping in Iowa and other early-voting states, DeSantis’s White House bid came to an abrupt end in January. The catalyst: a disappointing second-place finish in the Iowa Caucuses. In a social media video, DeSantis admitted there was no clear path forward for his campaign.

“If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome — more campaign stops, more interviews — I would do it,” he said. “But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

FL GOP chair ousted over sex scandal

Just as DeSantis was exiting the national stage, Florida Republicans were grappling with leadership changes closer to home. Christian Ziegler, the state party chair, was voted out following allegations of sexual assault from a woman with whom Ziegler and his wife had a relationship. Although no charges were filed, the scandal led many to believe Ziegler’s moral lapses had alienated him from his party.

Evan Power took over as chair in January, vowing to move the party forward. “I feel good — I think we are ready to move Florida forward,” Power said. “It’s good to have this chapter behind us. The Republican Party of Florida is bigger than one person.”

The battle over state parks

This summer, protests erupted across Florida when a state environmental official leaked a proposal to transform nine state parks into hubs for development. The controversial “Great Outdoors Initiative” envisioned adding pickleball courts, golf courses, and large lodging facilities. Environmentalists were quick to oppose the plan.

“You want a pickleball court?” said Cris Costello of the Sierra Club of Florida, speaking at an August protest. “Put it in a city park.”

The leaker was fired, and Gov. DeSantis distanced himself from the plan, calling it “half-baked” and “not ready for prime time.” He promised more public input before revisiting the idea in 2024.

“Here’s the thing, I’d rather not spend any money on this, right?” DeSantis said in late August. “If people don’t want improvements, then don’t do it.”

Political ad wars and legal battles

Ahead of the November election, the DeSantis administration spent millions of state dollars running ads opposing two key ballot amendments: one aimed at expanding abortion access and the other at legalizing recreational marijuana. The ads, said the governor, were public service announcements focused on informing not persuading.

“Well, when it comes to defending Florida’s laws, Florida’s well-being, this is not a new thing,” said James Uthmeier, DeSantis’s chief of staff. “Administrations for generations past have fought to defend state laws and oppose amendments that we believe are going to hurt our way of life.”

Florida Democrats, however, slammed the ad campaign. Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, called it an overreach. “Bullsh*t, and illegal,” Fried said. “I mean, I have never, in my life in politics, or even studying politics, seen such government overreach. They’re stealing our money.”

Both the abortion and marijuana measures garnered majority support but fell short of the 60% threshold needed to pass.

Trump’s historic victory

While the state saw fierce debates over policy, former President Donald Trump enjoyed a resounding victory in Florida. With a historic 13-point margin, Trump dominated the Sunshine State, and eventually the nation, securing his place in the White House once again.

“We’re going to help our country heal,” Trump said in his victory speech on Nov. 6. “We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country, and we’ve made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that.”

Election night was a triumph for Florida Republicans across the board. They reelected U.S. Senator Rick Scott, maintained their supermajorities in the state legislature, and held onto key congressional seats. The GOP also made significant gains among Hispanic voters and independents, leaving Democrats to reassess their strategy.

“We believed that those independents were going to break heavily for Democrats in this cycle, and they didn’t,” Fried said in a post-election interview. “I mean, they went very heavy to Donald Trump on really two issues…”

Those issues, Fried said, were the economy and immigration.

Looking ahead: The road to 2025

As Florida heads into 2025, Fried, despite her party’s losses, says she’s staying in the fight. Fried is up for reelection as the state Democratic chair in January and intends to continue pushing for party unity, stability, and reform.

“I’m sticking around,” Fried said. “I’m in this for the long haul to fix this party and to continue building on it.”

The coming year promises even more high-stakes battles as Florida’s political landscape continues to shift. Republicans will return emboldened with new House and Senate leaders in the legislature. Trump’s cabinet picks will equate to a reshuffling of Florida politicians in Congress and state government. DeSantis begins his final two years in office and a murky political future.