Here are the new laws beginning Jan. 1, 2025, in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida enters 2025, 10 new laws will take effect across the Sunshine State, impacting everything from social media restrictions for minors to enhanced protections for first responders.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most notable legislation.

HB 3: Online Protections for Minors

The new law imposes restrictions on minors’ use of certain social media platforms, particularly those with “addictive features” such as infinite scrolling, data-gathering algorithms, and “like” buttons. Under the law, most children under 16 will be prohibited from having accounts on these platforms, while 14- and 15-year-olds can have accounts only with parental permission.

Rep. Paul Renner, the former House Speaker who championed the bill, called it “the most important thing I have done in my entire time in the legislature because of its devastating effects.” The law leaves it up to the platforms to determine enforcement procedures, though the state can penalize companies that fail to comply. Additionally, parents will have the right to sue.

“The way this bill was structured, it is not engaging in any regulation of speech,” said Governor Ron DeSantis at the bill-signing press conference. “It is basically identifying the reality that these addictive features are causing harm, and that’s laid out in the bill.”

SB 184: Protection of First Responders

This new law establishes a 25-foot buffer zone around first responders. Anyone who disregards a first responder’s request to stay away could face a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail. The law aims to protect first responders from harassment and potential danger while on duty.

The idea for the bill came from House Rep. Alex Rizo (R-Hialeah), who sketched the initial draft on a napkin. “There is a little stick figure in the middle of it — with a circle around it,” Rizo said. “It looks like a big halo.”

HB 135: Voter Registration Applications

Starting in 2025, Florida residents wishing to change their party affiliation will need to do so in writing. The legislation was prompted by a glitch in state software used during driver’s license renewals, which had unintentionally reset party affiliations to “No Party Affiliation” (NPA) for some voters.

“This is a bill I found while campaigning, there was an IT glitch at DHSMV,” said Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman (R-Boca Raton) during the final discussion on the House floor. “For seven to eight years, the glitch reverted people’s designation to ‘NPA’ if they did not select Democrat or Republican. The glitches have been fixed…”

SB 556: Protection of Specified Adults

This law aims to combat the growing problem of financial abuse targeting vulnerable adults. According to state research, up to five million older Americans experience abuse each year, with financial losses amounting to around $36.5 billion.

The law empowers financial institutions to delay payments when fraud is suspected, establishes new training for staff to identify signs of abuse, and shields institutions acting in good faith from potential lawsuits.

Other new 2025 laws and summaries

SB 892: Dental Insurance Claims

Dental Insurance Claims; Prohibiting a contract between a health insurer and a dentist from containing certain restrictions on payment methods; prohibiting a health insurer from charging a fee to transmit a payment to a dentist through Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfer unless the dentist has consented to such fee; prohibiting a health insurer from denying claims for procedures included in a prior authorization; prohibiting a contract between a prepaid limited health service organization and a dentist from containing certain restrictions on payment methods, etc.

HB 1093: Florida Uniform Fiduciary Income and Principal Act

Florida Uniform Fiduciary Income and Principal Act; Revises provisions of Florida Uniform Principal & Income Act governing trusts, estates, life estates, & other term interests.

HB 267: Building Regulations

Building Regulations; Requiring the Florida Building Commission to modify provisions in the Florida Building Code relating to replacement windows, doors, or garage doors; providing requirements for such modifications; revising the timeframes in which local building officials must issue permits or provide certain written notice if certain private providers affix their professional seal to an affidavit; providing requirements for such written notices; deeming a permit application approved under certain circumstances; prohibiting local building code enforcement agency's from auditing the performance of private providers until the local building code enforcement agency creates a manual for standard operating audit procedures; providing requirements for such manual; requiring the manual to be publicly available online or printed; requiring certain audit results to be readily accessible; specifying when a permit application is deemed complete and approved; requiring the commission to review and consider certain provisions of law and technical amendments thereto and report its findings to the Legislature by a specified date, etc.

SB 362: Medical Treatment Under the Workers’ Compensation Law

Medical Treatment Under the Workers’ Compensation Law; Increasing limits on witness fees charged by certain witnesses; increasing maximum reimbursement allowances for physicians and surgical procedures, etc.

SB 7054: Private Activity Bonds

Private Activity Bonds; Requiring the Division of Bond Finance of the State Board of Administration to annually determine the state volume limitation and publicize such information; repealing provisions relating to procedures for obtaining allocations, requirements, limitations on allocations, and issuance reports; establishing procedures for the issuance of private activity bonds; providing requirements for notices of intent to issue private activity bonds, etc.

HB 1491: Pub. Rec./Investigations by the Department of Legal Affairs

Pub. Rec./Investigations by the Department of Legal Affairs; Providing an exemption from public records requirements for information relating to investigations by the Department of Legal Affairs of certain social media violations; authorizing the department to disclose such information for specified purposes; providing for future legislative review and repeal of the exemption; providing an exemption from public records requirements for information relating to investigations by the department of certain age verification violations; providing for future legislative review and repeal of the exemption; providing a statement of public necessity, etc.