Will Florida’s new legislative leaders break with Gov. DeSantis in 2025 lawmaking session?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida now has new House and Senate leaders in the state legislature, but does that mean they’ll break from the governor who has had a heavy hand on policy decisions the last few years?

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ramped up his 2024 run for president, he was the main driver of a lot of policy in the legislature, pitching and pushing through multiple big conservative goals. As a result, DeSantis received plenty of compliments during this week’s organizing session in Tallahassee.

“Governor DeSantis, thank you for being here today," said new Senate President Ben Albritton during his floor speech. "You’ve led with conviction and your work, in partnership with the Florida Legislature, has made Florida the envy of America. “

But along with the positive platitudes came what sounded like an air of autonomy, neither leader was direct in calling out DeSantis, but in his chamber address, new House Speaker Danny Perez said he was no longer planning to play the capitol games of "labels and leverage for the purpose of ego and credit."

“I know the time for talk is over," Perez told the press in a media availability a short time later. "I've been here for seven years. I've served under phenomenal speakers. I have a great relationship with this governor and our previous governor and Sen. (Rick) Scott, but I want to do things differently.”

Among Perez's stated goals are plans to reel in the state budget. It has ballooned to nearly $120 billion with DeSantis behind the veto pen.

“We were at $82 billion when I entered the legislature," said the Speaker. "That was only seven years ago. This was not a long time ago. We have gotten to close to $40 billion since then. That's a huge increase... Everyone has to be held accountable. We have to have transparency. Where is the dollar being used, why is it being used, and how is it being used? Across the board, we will be looking into the budget.”

Perez also sounded bullish about doing more to cut high property insurance rates. That's despite the administration regularly highlighting signs the market is stabilizing following rounds of reform. Senate President Albritton echoed those concerns too, warning insurers during his speech “We are watching.”

The new leader also shot down a potential for full open carry in Florida. It's something the governor has said he'd sign if it arrived on his desk.

“I’ve been super consistent as a legislator to support law enforcement in Florida, and I'd encourage you to check that record, and I stand with them today in opposition," said Albritton. "They oppose it. I trust my law enforcement officials, and that's where I stand.”

So will we see a major departure from DeSantis? Well, political experts don’t think that’s likely. Even with the failed presidential bid — Gov. DeSantis still holds considerable sway in conservative circles. He just helped defeat two major constitutional amendments and knows how to work the levers of government in his favor.

“He’s got his legacy to think about," said Dr. Susan MacManus, a USF Professor Emeritus. "He's got two years. He knows full well that the projections are for Florida's growth to slow down, so he, too, has some ambition and aims about his own legacy. So the idea that one will be a pushover for the other, that's not realistic, politically.”

Beyond that — even Florida’s Democrats, like new Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo, believe goals are more universal in the coming session. Cooperation had him feeling "cautiously optimistic" when we spoke.

“It has to do with infrastructure and the environment and resiliency and insurance and affordability and housing, and that affects Democrat and Republican, Black, white, Hispanic, rich, poor, inland and coastal," said Pizzo. "So we're all finally here, and people are now demanding that we get the work done. Probably not sexy, probably not a bunch of clickbait words. So, I think we're going to do a lot of good.”

Will that “kumbaya” tone from the minority leader, the parties, and chambers and the branches of Florida government last as the new session approaches? Florida finds out when the gavels drop on March 4.