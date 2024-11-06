Watch Now

Elections Local

Actions

Donald Trump wins 2024 Florida presidential election

Trump wins Florida's 30 electoral votes
Donald Trump
NBC News
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago home on Palm Beach on Aug. 8, 2024.
Donald Trump
Posted
and last updated
WATCH WPTV'S SPECIAL ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE BELOW:

Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes.

Once a crucial battleground state, Florida has been drifting toward the Republican Party in recent years. A Democratic presidential nominee has not won the state since Barack Obama carried it in 2012.

Meanwhile, Trump grew his margin of victory in his adopted home state between 2016 and 2020.

The Associated Press, DDHQ and NBC all declared Trump the winner at about 8 p.m.

Get full election results here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV DMA Congressional District Map