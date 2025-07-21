Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Environmentalists' lawsuit to halt Alligator Alcatraz filed in wrong court, Florida official says

'All the detention facilities, all the buildings, and all the paving at issue are sited in Collier County, not Miami-Dade,' Kevin Guthrie says
Alligator Alcatraz
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility in the Florida Everglades, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla.
Alligator Alcatraz
Posted
and last updated

Florida's top emergency official asked a federal judge on Monday to resist a request by environmentalists to halt an immigration detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz in the middle of the Florida Everglades because their lawsuit was filed in the wrong jurisdiction.

Even though the property is owned by Miami-Dade County, Florida's southern district is the wrong venue for the lawsuit since the detention center is located in neighboring Collier County, which is in the state's middle district.

WATCH BELOW: Gov. DeSantis tells WPTV 'Alligator Alcatraz' is 'very professionally-run'

Gov. DeSantis tells WPTV 'Alligator Alcatraz' is 'very professionally-run'

Decisions about the facility also were made in Tallahassee and Washington, Kevin Guthrie, executive director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said in a court filing.

"And all the detention facilities, all the buildings, and all the paving at issue are sited in Collier County, not Miami-Dade," Guthrie said.

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit in Florida's southern district last month, asking for the project being built on an airstrip in the heart of the Florida Everglades to be halted because the process didn't follow state and federal environmental laws. A virtual hearing was being held Monday on the lawsuit.

Critics have condemned the facility as a cruel and inhumane threat to the ecologically sensitive wetlands, while Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials have defended it as part of the state's aggressive push to support President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has praised Florida for coming forward with the idea, as the department looks to significantly expand its immigration detention capacity.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of "Alligator Alcatraz" below:

Alligator Alcatraz aerial view

State

DeSantis admin left county officials in the dark as detention facility built

Kate Payne, Associated Press
Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz"

State

The Miccosukee Tribe of Florida wants to join lawsuit against Alligator Alcatraz

Associated Press

Florida Democrats tour Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Florida Democrats condemn 'Alligator Alcatraz' conditions after tour

Emma Romano
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Worms in food and wastewater on floor, say detainees at Everglades facility

GISELA SALOMON and KATE PAYNE, Associated Press
Alligator Alcatraz sign

State

New lawsuit filed after state lawmakers denied access to Everglades facility

Forrest Saunders
Immigration attorney Gina Fraga said her client described eight cells inside the facility with 32 men in each cell at "Alligator Alcatraz."

Miami-Dade

Attorney says client had no access to running water at Alligator Alcatraz

Ethan Stein
Alligator Alcatraz inhumane conditions

Miami-Dade

Detainees allege inhumane conditions at Everglades detention center

Anna McAllister
Trump Immigration

State

'Alligator Alcatraz' 2.0: Second detention center planned in Florida Everglades

Scripps News Group
Trump Immigration

National Politics

First immigration detainees arrive at 'Alligator Alcatraz' center in Florida

AP via Scripps News Group
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

President Trump visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center

Samantha Roesler
Protests at Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Protesters arrive at Alligator Alcatraz to share concerns, praise project 

Victor Jorges
Aligator Alcatraz Protests

State

Protesters line highway in Florida Everglades to oppose 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Associated Press
Construction of "Alligator Alcatraz," meant to house undocumented migrants, began the last week of June 2025.

State

Environmental groups sue to block 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Kate Payne and Curt Anderson
everglades.jpg

State

DeSantis floats building another detention center in northern Florida

Kate Payne, Associated Press/Report for America
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Florida's Everglades immigration detention plan draws backlash

Michael Hoffman

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening