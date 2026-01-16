Big ideas, few specifics: Where Florida’s property tax push stands after week 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Property tax relief is emerging as one of the marquee ideas of Florida’s 2026 legislative session, but after the first week, lawmakers are still far from a finished plan.

Republican leaders agree it’s a priory, seeking a constitutional amendment on the 2026 ballot. What they don’t yet agree on is how deep the cuts should go — or how local governments would make up the lost revenue.

Governor Ron DeSantis elevated property taxes in his State of the State address this week, arguing rising local tax bills are squeezing homeowners. He called on lawmakers to act.

“Let’s resolve to all work together, get something done and let the people have a say,” DeSantis said.

Still, the governor has not released a detailed proposal. He has publicly floated a sweeping idea — eliminating property taxes for homesteaded Floridians — but specifics on cost, implementation, or impacts to local services remain undefined.

The Florida House is moving ahead anyway. Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) and House Republicans are advancing multiple concepts aimed at cutting taxes for homesteaders. Their plans preserve funding for schools and requiring cities and counties to maintain law enforcement spending.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if all of a sudden I just stopped having the conversation because the Senate chooses to not send over a proposal, or the governor chooses not to define how he plans to abolish property taxes,” Perez said, Thursday. “I think we owe it to our constituents to have the conversation, to have the tough conversation, and it’s something that we’re going to continue to do over the next, I guess, 59 days.”

Across the Capitol, the Senate is taking a more cautious approach.

Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Bartow) said this week his chamber supports putting a proposal before voters. He wants a single, straightforward plan that protects core local services.

“We are definitely committed to supporting putting something on the ballot to give Floridians the chance to help themselves. That is a fact,” Albritton said.

He warned, however, that the math is complicated. In rural counties, property taxes often make up the bulk of local government revenue, unlike in large urban counties where they represent a smaller share of budgets.

His timeline for finding the answer depends…

“We’re good ways down the road,” Albritton said. “So, I believe that it is possible to get something done during session. I believe it is. Now what I will also say, and this is not a hedge, this is Ben Albritton trying his best to be a common sense practical leader of the Florida Senate. If we can’t build a coalition over here to where in the Senate… at least the vast majority of us feel good about what the proposal is, then I'd rather get it right than I would get it fast.”

Democrats argue the debate is more political messaging than policy solution. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) says lawmakers should focus instead on housing affordability and property insurance costs.

“I hope that they at least listen to the idea and try to move it forward,” Driskell said. “What is not acceptable are billion dollar bailouts to the property insurance industry. We see that’s done nothing to lower costs for homeowners.”

For now, property tax cuts are firmly on the agenda, but with no consensus plan and competing priorities between the House, Senate, and governor, what ultimately reaches voters remains an open question as lawmakers return to Tallahassee next week.

