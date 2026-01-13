Lawmakers focus on 'Florida-bility' as legislative session kicks off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have returned to Tallahassee to begin the legislative session with affordability at the top of their agenda, with some dubbing the issue "Florida-bility."

Both the state Senate and House met Tuesday morning to kick off the session, where the cost of living and housing dominated early discussions between legislators.

Republicans are focusing their efforts on property tax relief as their primary solution to the state's affordability crisis.

"As we work through the session we're going to have two bills in my opinion that will make it across the finish line, two separate resolutions on the ballot next year, not sure what that's going to entail but as you heard today not only the governor has a heavy appetite to get that situation complete," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, told WPTV.

Democrats, however, believe property insurance should be the priority for addressing affordability concerns.

"We feel like we should be discussing property insurance, that's the affordability issue," state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, said. "If you lower property insurance rates, people get money back in their pockets. If you lower property taxes, people lose services."

Democrats face an uphill battle with their insurance-focused bills, given the Republican majority in both chambers.

The property tax proposals are expected to receive significant attention, particularly regarding how potential changes could impact funding for cities and counties across the state.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny is in Tallahassee speaking to lawmakers about their focus for the session. Stay with us for updates this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.