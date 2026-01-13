Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives State of the State address ahead of legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are back in Tallahassee on Tuesday to begin their annual legislative session.

It's a 60-day session where tensions are already heightened, and the power struggle is already underway.

Before this session began Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed lawmakers in a State of the State speech that hit on his key achievements during his seven years in office.

This is likely DeSantis' final State of the State address since he's term-limited under Florida law.

The session opens Tuesday with lingering fallout from a budget fight that dragged past the scheduled end of session, exposed fractures within GOP leadership and set the stage for fresh clashes between the House, Senate and DeSantis.

House Republicans will look to aggressively resolve two major priorities within the next 60 days: new congressional redistricting maps and sweeping property tax changes.

However, DeSantis has signaled both redistricting and property tax reform may need to be handled in separate special sessions later in the year, rather than during the regular 60-day session. Last week, he called an April session for redistricting and suggested the same might be wise for property taxes.

