Florida officials push back on property tax elimination as affordability debate heats up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers traveled to Tallahassee this week to voice concerns about proposed property tax changes, warning that eliminating the revenue source could devastate local services while acknowledging residents' frustration with rising costs.

Over the last few months, WPTV has covered the fight over property taxes.

WATCH BELOW: Eliminating property taxes? Why officials told WPTV they have 'concerns'

Eliminating property taxes? Why officials told WPTV they have 'concerns'

Reporter Matt Sczesny was at the Capitol this week, where he met up with some of the hundreds of Palm Beach County elected officials, employees and stakeholders. He listened as they shared with him their concerns about what's at stake.

"There's a lot, nobody wants to pay taxes, and I am one of the first," Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs said.

As a homeowner, she understands the burden, but running a county presents different challenges.

"Just to modify or remove property taxes is going to be a big hit," Sachs said of the potential impact on county operations.

The reception from state lawmakers has been lukewarm, according to county officials who described it as "cool, as the weather is" during an unusually cold week in Tallahassee.

County staff and leaders are working to break through the political ice by meeting with every member of the legislature and cabinet to share their concerns about the proposed changes.

School District of Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke expressed particular worry about indirect impacts on education funding.

WATCH BELOW: Here are the key issues lawmakers will look to address in 60-day session

Property taxes, insurance, affordable housing among issue lawmakers to address during session

"It concerns me, it looks like we're not the primary focus at this point with the bills I've seen. They exempt schools, but there could be a lot of indirect impact," Burke said.

South Palm Beach Vice Mayor Monte Berendes echoed concerns about maintaining essential services.

"I'm concerned about services, fire, police, all of it, you know, where does the money come from, it's got to come from somewhere," Berendes said.

The debate pits local government's need for revenue against taxpayer frustration with property taxes. Supporters of elimination argue homeowners shouldn't have to pay taxes indefinitely on property they own.

"Can you imagine you own something, but you still have to pay on it for the rest of your life," Kaiolani Torres-Abellira of Boca Raton told WPTV this month.

Cities and counties across Florida are expressing similar concerns about how they would fund basic services without property tax revenue, creating a statewide tension over the affordability proposals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.