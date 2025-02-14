Palm Beach County deputy pulled 5-year-old 'daughter to safety' after he was struck by gunfire, affidavit says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After reading through a nine-page probable cause affidavit, WPTV is getting a clearer picture of the investigation and arrest of the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Palm Beach County deputy this week.

Kevin Benette, 32, faced a judge Friday morning, a day after his arrest in the shooting death of Deputy Basil Powell, 39, who was gunned down outside of his Belle Glade home.

After a brief court appearance, a judge ordered Benette to be held without bond.

Powell, who was off-duty, was with his 5-year-old daughter when he was fatally shot in what the sheriff's office called a targeted attack.

The deputy was assigned to the West Corrections Center after being hired in October 2021.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Powell's girlfriend was the person who called 911 just after 7:30 p.m. Monday to report that her boyfriend was shot. The report said that she was on the phone with Powell before the shooting and heard gunshots "in rapid succession" resonating in the background.

In a faint voice over the phone, she told detectives that Powell uttered, "CALL 911, I BEEN SHOT."

When deputies arrived at the scene, the report said Powell was lying on the ground outside of his home bleeding and "completely unresponsive" with multiple gunshot wounds to the front and back of his body. The sheriff's office said he was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center but died shortly after arriving Monday night.

"According to the medical examiner, all three gunshot wounds were potentially fatal," the affidavit said.

Detectives at the scene recovered about 12 expended cartridge cases from a 9mm firearm that were found clustered about 25 feet from the deputy's front door. The report said bullet holes were found near Powell's front door and windows.

Investigators determined that Powell was gunned down while exiting his vehicle and entering his front door with his young daughter, according to the affidavit.

Powell's girlfriend told detectives that she and the victim first met in 2016 and remained close friends — even becoming intimate — until about 2021.

The woman — who the report only identifies as "cooperating witness #1" — said her relationship with Powell dissolved, but they continued to be friends. She later met Benette but their relationship became "somewhat tumultuous and dysfunctional" and she rekindled her romance with Powell, according to the affidavit.

The report said that this "infuriated" Benette and it was "obvious" that he was "disenchanted" with her relationship with Powell. According to the affidavit, she and Benette were involved in a fight on Sept. 8, 2024, that prompted a call from neighbors about a report of a woman being battered by a man in a driveway.

Detectives use cameras, cellphone data to make arrest

After the fatal shooting, the affidavit said detectives reviewed surveillance cameras mounted on a business near where the shooting took place. The report said the cameras showed the suspect's Chevrolet Tahoe "driving from the general direction of the homicide scene" at about 7:34 p.m. Detectives also said that Benette's phone indicated that it was "in the approximate geographic area of the homicide scene."

Investigators said Ring surveillance cameras showed that Powell was about to enter the front door of his home with his daughter when he was shot by the gunman, who was standing about 25 feet behind the victim.

"After being struck by the gunfire, [Powell] falls to the ground and pulls his daughter to safety," the affidavit said. "When the shooting started, [Powell's] 5-year-old daughter was standing at the front door, directly next to him."

Powell's girlfriend told them that Benette was known to carry a black, semi-automatic pistol.

When investigators, searched Benette's home on Thursday the report said they found a box of 9mm ammunition, rifle ammunition, a pistol holster and other firearm parts.

The affidavit said Benette denied any involvement in Powell's killing and told detectives that he was at home. However, investigators said the suspect couldn't explain the video surveillance and geolocation data that stated otherwise.

Despite the evidence gathered at his home, detectives said Benette denied owning or possessing a firearm, repeatedly telling them "I have never fired a gun in my life."

Benette faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated child abuse and discharging a firearm into dwelling.

As of Friday afternoon, funeral arrangements have not been released for Powell.

