Loved ones remember fallen Palm Beach County deputy Basil Powell at public viewing

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Dozens gathered at Camel Funeral Home in Belle Glade tonight to mourn Deputy Basil Powell.

There were tearful hugs and final goodbyes given to Palm Beach County Corrections Deputy Powell, by his friends, coworkers and family.

Powell was gunned down in his driveway on Feb. 10 in what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office called an ambush in front of his own home. In the process, however, we’re told he saved his 5-year-old daughter from the gunfire that ultimately took his life.

Powell's accused killer Kevin Benette is still behind bars, facing multiple charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated child abuse.

Investigators say they believe Benette’s motive could have been jealousy over Deputy Powell’s relationship with Benette’s ex-girlfriend.

But tonight, fellow law enforcement, friends and family gathered here for Deputy Powell's public viewing.

Belle Glade Funeral arrangements made for Palm Beach County deputy killed in Belle Glade Samantha Roesler

The Honor Guard with a group of PBSO Motormen gave the honors deserved by a fallen deputy.

Friends spoke with WPTV’s Michael Hoffman off camera as their grief was too much for an on-camera interview. They tell me Basil Powell was a funny, intelligent and determined man, whose dream was to have a job with which he could support his family.

Deputy Powell’s funeral will be tomorrow starting at 11a.m. at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center.