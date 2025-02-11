Watch Now
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy dead after shooting in Belle Glade

WPTV
St. Mary's Trauma Center Feb. 10, 2025
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) corrections deputy is dead following a shooting in Belle Glade, according to police.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night at the 1400 block of NW Avenue D. Upon arrival, police found the 39-year-old off-duty deputy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The deputy was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to PBSO, the deputy had been with the agency for three years. It has been determined that this was a targeted incident.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

