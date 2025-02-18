Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion The GladesBelle Glade

Actions

Funeral arrangements made for Palm Beach County deputy shot, killed in Belle Glade

Deputy Basil Powell was shot and killed in a targeted attack outside his home in Belle Glade Feb. 10
Palm Beach County Corrections Deputy Basil Powell was fatally shot on Feb. 10, 2025.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Palm Beach County Corrections Deputy Basil Powell was fatally shot on Feb. 10, 2025.
Palm Beach County Corrections Deputy Basil Powell was fatally shot on Feb. 10, 2025.
Posted

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been made for Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Basil Powell who was shot and killed in a targeted attack outside his home in Belle Glade Feb. 10.

A public viewing will be held for Powell on Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Camel Funeral Hone, located at 725 South Main Street in Belle Glade.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center at 1977 SW College Drive in Belle Glade.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

A candlelight vigil was held in Belle Glade on Feb. 11, 2025, for Palm Beach County Corrections Deputy Basil Powell.

Belle Glade

Fallen deputy remembered as 'great guy' at candlelight vigil

Michael Hoffman
Palm Beach County Corrections Deputy Basil Powell was fatally shot on Feb. 10, 2025.

Belle Glade

'I FEEL IT VERY BAD': Family mourns loss of deputy killed in front of home

Joel Lopez
A procession was held on Feb. 11, 2025, for Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Corrections Deputy Sheriff Basil Powell after he was gunned down in a targeted attack.

Belle Glade

Procession held for deputy killed in targeted attack

Scott Sutton
A candlelight vigil was held in Belle Glade on Feb. 11, 2025, for Palm Beach County Corrections Deputy Basil Powell.

Belle Glade

Deputy pulled 'daughter to safety' after fatal shooting, affidavit says

Scott Sutton
Kevin Benette was arrested on Feb. 13, 2025, in the killing of Corrections Deputy Basil Powell.

Belle Glade

Suspect in deputy's killing 'not a stranger to violence,' sheriff says

Scott Sutton

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening