Funeral arrangements made for Palm Beach County deputy shot, killed in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been made for Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Basil Powell who was shot and killed in a targeted attack outside his home in Belle Glade Feb. 10.

A public viewing will be held for Powell on Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Camel Funeral Hone, located at 725 South Main Street in Belle Glade.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center at 1977 SW College Drive in Belle Glade.

