WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for fallen Palm Beach County Deputy Basil Powell

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A funeral service is being held at 11 a.m. Saturday for Palm Beach County Sheriff Deputy Basil Powell who was gunned down in his driveway on Feb. 10 in what police called an ambush in front of his own home.

On Friday, a public viewing was held as tearful hugs and final goodbyes given to Powell, by his friends, coworkers and family.

