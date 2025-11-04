Fort Pierce voters head to polls for special election to fill vacant District 2 seat

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Voters in Fort Pierce are heading to the polls today to choose a new city commissioner.

Donna Benton, Chris Dzadovsky and Jaimebeth Galinis are all on the ballot to fill a vacant District 2 seat left by former Commissioner James Taylor.

WPTV is following the special election closely and pressing the three candidates on why they want your support.

Taylor, 38, was arrested in July in a child exploitation case, and is facing 24 felony counts for allegedly sending a 12-year-old girl sexual messages. He later resigned his seat, which forced the special election.

City leaders estimated the special election to fill his seat would cost $60,000.

Voting runs until 7 p.m. tonight.

