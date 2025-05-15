Massive redevelopment in Fort Pierce could change the skyline and coastline

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is taking a closer look at a massive redevelopment plan, expected to change the skyline and coastline in Fort Pierce.

The proposal includes a 17-story building on Hutchinson Island at the Causeway Cove Marina.

The property has a marina on site, but has a lot of open land.

But soon, five high-rise buildings — one over 180 feet — could be in the air.

“It's going to be an eyesore,” said Karen Cashen, a Fort Pierce resident who showed up to a meeting on Thursday, as the city of Fort Pierce met with developers who want to add apartments, condos, a hotel and commercial space.

"It's not in line with what Fort Pierce, Hutchinson Island is all about,” said Cashen.

The tallest building is more than four times higher than Fort Pierce’s height limit on the island.

But Commissioner Michael Broderick said there is not much the city can do to stop construction, during a commissioners meeting on May 5.

That’s because developers and the city say it could qualify under the Live Local Act.

The state law, passed in 2023, allows developers to bypass height and density restrictions as long as they set aside 40% for affordable housing.

"There is nothing this body can do about it,” said Broderick. "To improve it, analyze it, criticize it. I guess we can criticize all we want but it falls on deaf ears because it goes nowhere."

Some resident said they’re concerned about the impact the development will have on traffic.

"Even in the off season, traffic on the bridge and on Seaway Drive is pretty heavy, and then you throw all these people in there," said Laurie Partlo from Fort Pierce.

But at Causeway Cove, General Manager Harold Hayes said he sees the development differently.

"Look realistically into what's going on and the money that will be generated and the jobs that will be generated,” said Hayes.

The city and developers with G Flash G.P. Inc. declined to comment on the project Thursday. A project that could reshape the area, whether neighbors like it or not.

"Whether it's this project or another project, it's going to happen," said Hayes.

"I don't know anybody who lives on the island, or even in Fort Pierce, that wants it,” said Cashen.

The city of Fort Pierce said developers still need to submit a traffic, environmental and drainage impact study.