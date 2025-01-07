King's Landing development in Fort Pierce may soon see construction after years of delays

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce city commissioners on Monday approved the sale of a parcel of land at the King's Landing site.

INB Homes, a development company based in Central Florida, said it can build new villas on the downtown site in the next 18 months.

That's good news for business owners like Jon Nolli, who opened up the nearby Funky Cuda restaurant two weeks ago.

He already owns Pierced Ciderworks and hopes to get onto the King's Landing site as well.

Fort Pierce King’s Landing project getting new developer Ethan Stein

"(We have) a couple of places reserved there," Nolli said. "I'd like to do a beer garden and a deli."

King's Landing was initially approved in 2018, but there's been no construction.

However, one parcel that is slated for construction of 10 villas may see some action after city commissioners allowed INB Homes to buy it for $1 million.

WPTV Jon Nolli is among those who would like to have a business in the King's Landing site.

Real Estate News Here's why proposed Fort Pierce development may still happen Kate Hussey

"I consider it to be exciting. It's invigorating to the downtown," City Commissioner Michael Broderick said. "It's going to reinvigorate excitement about the project throughout the community."

Donna Qvanstrom, who owns Cobb's Landing located next to King's Landing, has been eagerly waiting for work to begin.

WPTV City Commissioner Michael Broderick speaks to WPTV reporter Jon Shainman about the latest on the King's Landing project.

"We definitely need the hotel, which is one of the proposed things that is going in the development," Qvanstrom said.

Broderick said next week they will receive an update on the status of the Marriott Hotel slated to be built in the heart of the project. Those are answers everyone has been waiting for.

"It can't go on like this forever," Nolli said. "I think there's been enough bickering amongst everybody that something's got to be done."