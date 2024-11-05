Fort Pierce Commission votes 3-2 to terminate City Manager Nick Mimms who faces charge for bid tampering

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It has been decided that Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms will be fired without cause in a 3-2 vote by the Fort Pierce City Commission on Monday.

Mimms was arrested in August and faces up to 15 years in prison for bid tampering.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's (FDLE) two-year-long investigation, Mimms rigged a bid by initiating having two vacant lots declared as surplus, and then rigging the bid to make sure Lincoln Park Young Professionals (LPYP), received the lease. FDLE said that LPYP was formed by two former city employees, one of them being Mimms' niece.

Mimms can’t talk with numerous city employees and Mayor Linda Hudson since they are witnesses in his case. If Mimms were to communicate or “have contact” it could lead to his bond being revoked.

In September, the commission asked Mimms to resign by Nov. 4 and shifted his administrative leave to leave without pay. Mimms did not put in a resignation, resulting in the need for a vote.

On Monday's meeting, Mimms was voted to be fired, however, he will continue to be on medical leave for 15 weeks, ending mid-February.

"I do not have the confidence that he is able to execute his position in any capacity,” Commissioner Michael Broderick said. “Be it the list provided by the court that he has no contact with or simply be able to function in his position in any capacity as city manager.”

Mimms will receive a severance payment of over $80,000 and benefits including a car allowance and helath care since the termination is without cause, as Mimms has not gone to trial and been convicted.

“We’re going to have to write a big check,” Commissioner Arnold Gaines said. "…So if I have to write a big check, why don’t I use that money to try to get some of the knowledge some of the way. Maybe we have him stay at home and work or call only certain people."

Commissioner Jeremiah Johnson said he wanted to celebrate Mimms' service with a larger check.

“I’m going to go back to the idea of celebrating an individual who has given his professional career to the city in light of all these circumstances,” Johnson said. “…I think it should be more than $120,000. I’m just going to be honest with you."

Commissioners Johnson, Broderick and Mayor Hudson voted to fire Mimms, while commissioners Gaines and Curtis Johnson, Jr. held the two dissenting votes.

No vote was made on a new permanent city manager; City Clerk Linda Cox will remain as an acting city manager.

