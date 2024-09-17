Fort Pierce City Commission gives City Manager Nick Mimms 45 days to resign

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Commission asked Nicholas Mimms to resign while shifting his administrative leave to without pay at their special meeting on Tuesday night. The deadline given by the council for Mimms to resign is Nov. 4.

Mimms was arrested Aug. 14and faces up to 15 years in prison for bid tampering after a two-year-long Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation, ultimately saying he rigged a bid by initiating the process to have the two vacant lots declared as surplus and then intentionally rigged the bid to make sure Lincoln Park Young Professionals (LPYP), received the lease. FDLE said that LPYP was formed by two former city employees, one of them being Mimms' niece.

WPTV reported on issues surrounding this project, which wasn’t completed after it received a grant for $500,000 from Allegheny Franciscan Ministries. Allegheny, which is a nonprofit and subsidiary of Trinity Health, worked with city officials to give the nonprofit the $500,000 grant.

The following day after Mimm's arrest, the city unanimously agreed to place Mimms under administrative leave with pay.

According to newly filed court documents, members of city staff and Mayor Linda Hudson are listed as witnesses in his criminal case regarding the bid-rigging charges. Commissioners said he was no longer able to do his job because he would have to communicate with those individuals listed as witnesses within his job, which would violate the terms of his bond.

According to Mimms' employment contract, he is an at-will employee, allowing him to be terminated at any time with or without cause, but would receive pay for 120 days. Mimms makes at least $171,000 and benefits including a monthly allowance for a car.

City Attorney Sara Hedges said if Mimms resigned, he would receive his severance package.



