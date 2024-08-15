Fort Pierce residents had this to say about City Manager Nick Mimms' arrest

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Following the arrest of Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms, WPTV wanted to make sure your voices were heard.

WPTV reporter Romelo Styles spent Thursday in Fort Pierce listening to residents to get their reaction to the arrest.

The people we spoke to said they were "shocked" and "concerned."

Melan Verde said she has crossed paths with Mimms many times during his tenure with the city.

"I'm shocked and appalled that he was arrested yesterday," Verde said. "That's like the farthest thing I would have ever thought would have happened to him."

WPTV Melan Verde was among the Fort Pierce residents who were surprised by the arrest of City Manager Nick Mimms.

Joy Woodruff believes anyone in such a powerful position cannot take it for granted.

"Anyone that is overseeing a city, or a community, they have a high standard," Woodruff said. "If that is breached, even by the public opinion, then it needs to be investigated."

Despite the criticism, everyone we spoke with agrees that Mimms deserves the chance to defend himself.

"It does worry me, and I just want to make sure that he is being arrested for the right reason," Verde said.

"I think it's also really important to not condemn anyone until you get all of the facts," Woodruff said.