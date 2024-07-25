Fort Pierce shooting victim identified, shooter still on the loose

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police have identified the victim of Tuesday night's shooting as 17-year-old Kamarian Burgess.

Wednesday, our crews showed you the bullet holes now scarring nearby houses.

Maj. Mike Santiago told WPTV's Kate Hussey the shooting started around 7 p.m., when a group of people were hanging out near the 1600 block of Avenue K.

He said they were attacked by two or three people from behind, who started shooting at them.

Santiago said at the time, a Fort Pierce police tactical officer was in the area, heard the gunshots, and responded in about 30 seconds. Santiago said the group of people then scattered, leaving behind Burgess, who was on the ground and unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

This latest shooting marks the 16th WPTV has covered since May and the fourth in the past week, three of which police said were homicides. The fourth shooting did not result in injuries.

In June, WPTV's Ethan Stein asked police how they're addressing the violence, and Santiago said officers have since implemented solutions he said are working.

"Some of the things that we have done since the last time we met is to incorporate certain tactical units to address violent crime," said Santiago. "Because of the response time of the officer and because of the tactics that the officer enacted at the scene, we were able to develop enough leads and continue to develop enough leads to actively pursue this case. We were able to seize four firearms from this scene alone."

Since launching the department's new tactical units in June, Santiago said officers have made 26 violent crime arrests and have seized 42 firearms.

"So, some of the strategies we have implemented are working," said Santiago. "We were able to conduct search warrants in multiple locations and we now have developed leads on this case. However, the one missing part is our community. There were plenty of people standing around that saw something happen that night."

Santiago said police believe the shooting was isolated but said the challenge in investigating this case is a lack of community cooperation.

He's asking anyone who knows or saw anything to call police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. You can stay anonymous.