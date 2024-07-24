17-year-old shot and killed in Fort Pierce, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Fort Pierce on Tuesday night, police said.

April Lee, a spokesperson for the Fort Pierce Police Department, said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of Avenue K.

Lee said the 17-year-old was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The name of the teen has not been released.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Fort Pierce Police Department or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.