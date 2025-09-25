Delray Beach considers new ways to honor LGBTQ+ community after Pride intersection removal

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach is considering new ways to honor the LGBTQ+ community after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) removed the city’s Pride intersection.

City commissioners kicked off the conversation at a recent commission meeting, laying out new ideas and ways for residents to collaborate.

Among the suggestions: a commemorative plaque, renaming the intersection to Pride Street, adding street pole banners, murals at Old School Square garage and a rainbow light projection on the water tower.

“I would rather try to get this sooner rather than later to try to get this off our agenda, ” Mayor Tom Carney said.

The move comes as Delray Beach recently decided to end its fight against the state over the rainbow intersection.

On Aug. 15, 2025, FDOT issued a directive ordering the city to remove the mural, citing safety issues. FDOT painted over the Pride intersection on Sept. 9, 2025, after the city failed to remove it. Delray officials initially said they would fight the issue but later decided to back down due to funding risks.

Now, city leaders say the matter should be left up to residents.

“I think we should allow the residents to decide how and what this looks like. We don’t need three meetings on this subject,” Commissioner Juli Casale said.

“I think so long as you do things legally, put up signs legally, or banners legally, so long as everything is done in a correct way, then have at it,” said Delray Beach resident, Edward Scherer.

But questions came up on how commissioners would fund the effort. They could not agree on whether it should be paid for with public funds or through private donors.

“This commission decided to rescind that vote, with the caveat that we were gonna redirect those funds towards this project,” Vice Mayor Rob Long said.

Delray Beach says it plans to hold a public meeting and launch a survey to help make a decision. Long urged fellow commissioners to act quickly.

“I frankly think a bold gesture is needed at this point. I really do. The entire country was watching us here and I think we let them down, ” Long said.

A workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, where discussions will continue.

For now, city staff say community feedback will play a key role before any decision is made.