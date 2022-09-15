Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting

Thomas Vanantwerp shot Aug. 1
A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, "That's what you get," just seconds after opening fire on him, according to an arrest report.
Boynton Beach road rage shooting scene, Aug. 1, 2022
Posted at 8:57 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 21:01:43-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.  — A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department.

Thomas Vanantwerp was shot Aug. 1 after an altercation at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Holly Picciano confirmed Vanantwerp's death Wednesday evening.

RELATED: 'That's what you get,' road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report says

Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, was arrested two days later in connection with the shooting.

Sosnowsky, a former agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

He was released from custody Aug. 5 after posting $85,000 bail.

It's unclear if Sosnowsky will face additional charges following Vanantwerp's death.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms