'That's what you get,' Boynton Beach road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report states

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, "That's what you get," just seconds after opening fire on him, according to a newly released arrest report.

Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, was arrested at his home Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force and is currently in the hospital.

Boynton Beach police said Sosnowsky shot Thomas Vanantwerp, 67, at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Monday after the pair got into a "traffic incident" shortly after exiting Interstate 95.

According to Sosnowsky's arrest report, dash camera video from his 2020 black Nissan Pathfinder showed the men — with Vanantwerp driving a white Chevy 2500 pickup truck — exiting I-95 and traveling west on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Both drivers entered the middle lane at the same time, with Vanantwerp going in front of Sosnowsky, nearly causing a crash.

Sosnowsky then "accelerates rapidly" on Boynton Beach Boulevard, reaching speeds up to 70 miles per hour, and appearing to travel at a "high speed as he passes all vehicles within his vicinity," according to the arrest report.

Sosnowsky then stopped at a red light at West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue.

In the dash camera video, police said Sosnowsky could be heard saying to himself, "Come on, mother******. Let's go. Come on. **** you, mother******."

Vanantwerp then walked up to Sosnowsky's SUV and made "inaudible statements." Sosnowsky then asked, "What's that?"

According to police, Vanantwerp could be heard saying, "You mother******, you got a real ****ing problem."

"Oh yeah?" Sosnowsky replied.

Vanantwerp then answered, "Yeah, mother******. Yeah, you got a real..." before a gunshot goes off, the arrest report stated.

Police said Sosnowsky then got out of his Pathfinder and told Vanantwerp, "That's what you get for trying to throw a punch to my face."

"I didn't try to throw a punch to your face," Vanantwerp replied.

According to the arrest report, the men continued arguing before Sosnowsky eventually called 911.

WPTV Boynton Beach police process evidence in a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder following a road-rage shooting on August 1, 2022.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they said Vanantwerp had been shot in the "upper chest area" and was losing consciousness. He was taken to Delray Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Police said Vanantwerp suffered heavy internal bleeding and damage to several organs, and was in critical condition as of Wednesday.

According to Sosnowsky's arrest report, he admitted to shooting Vanantwerp with a North American Arms .22 caliber revolver, telling officers that "he feared the victim was going to attack him as they were at a red light."

Sosnowsky said Vanantwerp had his "fists clenched" and "he feared he would be punched by Vanantwerp," the report stated.

Sosnowsky admitted he did not see Vanantwerp with any weapons, and police later confirmed the victim did not have a weapon.

WPTV A Chevy 2500 pickup truck involved in a road-rage shooting in Boynton Beach on August 1, 2022.

The arrest report stated that video surveillance from a red light camera and nearby convenience store didn't appear to show that "the victim was attempting to assault Sosnowsky."

Vanantwerp was "immediately shot" when he reached Sosnowsky's car door and "did not make any threats during their exchange, nor had any weapons on him," the report said.

"He is shot upon getting closer to Sosnowsky without any real threat or violence being carried out against Sosnowsky," the report added.

Sosnowsky is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but is currently in the hospital, so his first appearance has been moved to Friday morning.