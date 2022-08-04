Watch Now
Suspect arrested after man shot during road-rage incident in Boynton Beach

Bradley Sosnowsky faces charges of aggravated battery with firearm, discharging firearm from vehicle
A man was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach. He was taken to a hospital.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man faces two charges in connection with a road-rage shooting earlier this week in Boynton Beach.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue.

Boynton Beach police said the incident happened after an altercation between the gunman, Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, and the victim.

Police said Sosnowsky claimed he was acting in self-defense. However, video evidence reviewed by detectives contradicted his claim.

He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force at his home.

Sosnowsky faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition, police said Wednesday night in a statement.

Sosnowsky is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

