1 person shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in which one person was shot.
Posted at 6:33 PM, Aug 01, 2022
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — One person was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach.

At around 3:50 p.m. Boynton Beach police were called regarding a shooting near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue.

One man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.

The other person involved remained at the scene to speak with detectives.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

