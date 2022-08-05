Boynton Beach road-rage shooting suspect held on $85,000 bond

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former federal agent appeared in Palm Beach County courtroom Friday morning after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach earlier this week.

Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. His bond is now set at a total of $85,000.

In court Friday, the judge ordered no contact with the victim and no weapons as he awaits his day in court.

WATCH: Suspect appears in court to face charges in road-rage shooting

Boynton Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court

Sosnowsky's attorney told the judge his wife is working to remove all weapons from their house.

According to a police report, video surveillance from inside the suspect's car and surrounding cameras show what led up to the shooting.

Boynton Beach police said Sosnowsky shot Thomas Vanantwerp, 67, at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Monday after the pair got into a "traffic incident" shortly after exiting Interstate 95.

WPTV A Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck involved in a road-rage shooting can be seen Aug. 1, 2022, in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Police said Vanantwerp is hospitalized in critical condition.

The police report also said the victim was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Sosnowsky is a former agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

This isn't Sosnowsky's first encounter with the law. He was sentenced to two years of probation in 2020 for getting around a security checkpoint at the Fort Lauderdale airport using his retired DEA credential.