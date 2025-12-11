Family files $10 million wrongful death lawsuit after fatal police chase crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The family of two innocent people killed after a police chase involving the West Palm Beach Police Department has filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit.

WPTV has followed the case ever since the wreck on North Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach in July 2024.

Marcia Pochette and her pregnant daughter, Jenice Woods, died.

Seven West Palm Beach police officers are facing charges for their roles in the chase.

West Palm Beach Officers accused of fleeing crash where 2 died after high-speed chase Samantha Roesler

Prosecutors say the officers didn’t turn on their body cameras or notify a supervisor.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, claims the officers weren’t trained on chase procedures and claims a pattern of unauthorized chases.

The West Palm Beach Police Department told WPTV it does not comment on active legal matters.

