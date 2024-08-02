'What caused the chase?' Fatal crash after police pursuit leaves victims' family seeking answers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police officers are part of an investigation into a crash this week that killed a Boynton Beach woman and her pregnant daughter.

The collision killed Marcia Pochette, 57, and Jenice Woods, 27.

"My wife, my daughter, my family, we don't deserve that," said Junel Pochette, who was Pochette's husband and Woods' father.

The women died in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Meadows Boulevard and North Congress Avenue near the entrance of their neighborhood. The women were returning home after they went to pick up dinner.

Flowers now lay in the spot where they died.

"In a conversation on Tuesday, she told me, 'Daddy, I'm pregnant,'" Junel Pochette said.

Boynton Beach Why officers are now on leave after crash kills mother, daughter Scott Sutton

He said the family got together when Jenice announced she was two months pregnant with her first child.

Her father said his daughter had gotten her degree in social work and had just accepted a job with Palm Beach County schools and was excited to start her second year as a teacher.

"She said, 'Daddy I love them. I like to deal with kids. I have a passion for it,'" Junel Pochette said.

Right now, they are just doing their best to cope with the tragedy.

"We are such a close family, always together," Junel Pochette said. "It's rough. It's a tough time for me and my son."

Boynton Beach police said Neoni Copeland crashed into the woman while speeding away from West Palm Beach police officers.

WPTV Junel Pochette speaks to WPTV reporter Joel Lopez about the heartbreak of losing both his wife and daughter in the crash.

Copeland was arrested by Boynton Beach police, but the family still doesn't have closure.

"At this point what questions do you have about what happened?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"I wish I knew what caused the chase, and why it was happening," Junel Pochette said.

Lopez took those questions to Boynton Beach police who are investigating the incident.

They said West Palm Beach police officers were seen on video chasing Copeland down Congress Avenue and Lantana Road moments before the crash.

"Boynton Beach police work very hard, non-stop to find a result and justice," Junel Pochette said. "We are waiting to hear from them."

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said Thursday that multiple officers are now on administrative leave.

When Lopez asked the department what led to the chase and how many officers were involved, they wouldn't answer his questions, citing that they are conducting their own internal affairs investigation.

West Palm Beach police said they are cooperating with the Boynton Beach Police Department in full transparency.