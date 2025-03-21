Watch Now
Bond set for Boynton Beach man in crash that killed mother, pregnant daughter

Neoni Copeland, 24, is being held in Palm Beach County Sheriff's custody on $70,000 bond
WPTV
Neoni Copeland, 24, appears in bond court in West Palm Beach, Fla. on March 21, 2025.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A judge has granted bond for a Boynton Beach man who, police say, fled from the scene of a crash that killed a mother and her pregnant daughter last year.

Neoni Copeland, 24, faced judge Caroline Shepherd in bond court Friday morning.

Copeland is accused of traveling south on North Congress Avenue at a high rate of speed last year, trying to evade West Palm Beach police officers, when he collided with a blue Toyota Corolla, with Jenice Woods, 27, and Marcia Pochette, 57, inside.

Both died from injuries sustained in the wreck. Neighbors told WPTV, Pochette and Woods were a mother and daughter, and Woods was pregnant with her first child.

Copeland is accused of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, vehicular homicide, and driving without a valid license.

Copeland’s father testified in court, telling the court room his son has been homebound since this all took place in August. The attorney representing the Woods and Porchette families was also in court.

His bond was set at $70,000. He’ll be back in Palm Beach Sheriff's Office custody until that bond is paid.

Copeland has pleaded not guilty in this case.

West Palm Beach police officers placed on leave
The West Palm Beach Police Department said they initiated an internal affairs investigation on Aug. 31, 2024 regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police Chief Frank Adderley said he placed seven officers involved on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the Boynton Beach Police Department's crash investigation.

"While there are many questions and few answers at this time, we need to let the facts lead us to the outcome of the investigation," Adderley said in a statement. "We are cooperating with the Boynton Beach Police Department and are committed to full transparency."

Following the investigation, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James fired Adderly citing standards were not being met.

