Boynton Beach man arrested in crash that killed mother, daughter

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man faces multiple charges after he fled from the scene of a crash that killed a mother and her daughter this week, according to police.

Investigators said the wreck happened at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Meadows Boulevard and North Congress Avenue.

Police said a silver Kia Stinger, driven by Neoni Copeland, 23, of Boynton Beach, was traveling south on North Congress Avenue at a high rate of speed when it collided with a blue Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla attempted to make a left turn to head west onto Meadows Boulevard at the time of the impact.

After the collision, investigators said Copeland fled the scene on foot but was apprehended nearby.

Picture credit: Lorna Reynolds Jenice Woods (left) was killed in a Boynton Beach crash on July 30, 2024.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, Jenice Woods, 27, and a passenger in her car, Marcia Pochette, 57, both died from injuries sustained in the wreck. Neighbors said Woods and Pochette were a mother and daughter.

Boynton Beach police said Copeland had fled from the West Palm Beach Police Department a short time before the fatal crash.

Copeland faces charges of resisting arrest and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing fatality. Boynton Beach police said additional charges are pending as they continue to investigate.

Online jail records show that Copeland is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County jail.