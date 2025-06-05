7 West Palm Beach officers surrender in connection with fatal 2024 crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In an exclusive statement to WPTV news, the West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Police confirms seven WPB Police Department officers were arrested Wednesday evening.

Their arrest comes less than a year after the fatal Boynton Beach crash that took the lives of Marcia Pochette, 57, and her pregnant daughter, Jenice Woods, 27.

“The West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Police extends our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this traffic fatality. We recognize the profound pain this tragedy has caused and join the community in mourning this devastating loss.” West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Police

Boynton Beach police said the then-23-year-old, Neoni Copeland, crashed into the woman while speeding away from West Palm Beach police officers on July 30, 2024.

“We also stand in support of our members who have been arrested in connection with this incident. These officers are entitled to the full protections of due process. We respectfully ask the public to allow the legal system to do its work fairly and without presumption,” WPBFOP says.

The officers were placed on leave of absence in August as the crash was investigated. The names of the officers have not been identified.

WPBFOP adds, “This is a difficult time for everyone involved. As we grieve with the families, we also remain steadfast in supporting our members through the legal process, with a deep respect for the seriousness of this matter and the lives forever changed.”

The officers are expected to make their first appearances at 10 a.m. on June 5.