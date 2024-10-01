West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley fired after mayor says 'standards ... not being met'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The police chief of the West Palm Beach Police Department has been fired from his post after five years on the job, the mayor announced in a Tuesday news conference.

Police Chief Frank Adderley had served at the helm of the department since June 2019.

Mayor Keith James said Adderley was fired at 9:30 a.m. following multiple issues surrounding the department.

"Recently it was brought to my attention that several members of the top command staff of the department were allegedly involved in numerous financial improprieties within the department," James said.

The mayor said he could not go into specifics regarding this case because of an ongoing internal affairs investigation.

"I'm committed to ensuring that the West Palm Beach Police Department adheres to the highest standards," James said. "In my opinion, those standards simply were not being met."

The mayor said he was also "deeply disturbed" after an incident involving West Palm Beach officers in Boynton Beach that is under investigation. In addition, James mentioned his concerns involving two officers during a recent domestic violence call.

WPTV reported in August that the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office's Public Corruption Unit was investigating the actions of West Palm Beach police officers leading up to a deadly crash in Boynton Beach that claimed two lives.

"These events demonstrate that the leadership of the police department has not aligned with its mission," James said. "Leadership starts at the top."

He said it is the responsibility of the police chief to set the tone and enforce the standard of profession of the department, but "ongoing issues" have diminished public trust.

WPTV Col. Tony Araujo with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was named the interim chief of the West Palm Beach Police Department during a news conference held Oct. 1, 2024.

"My decision to terminate ... the police chief is the first step toward rebuilding community confidence in law enforcement in this great city," James said.

Col. Tony Araujo with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was named the interim police chief while the city conducts a "nationwide search" for the next head of the department.

"I will draw on my 40-plus years of experience to begin a complete top-down review ... to ensure we are operating at the highest standards of our profession while protecting taxpayer dollars," Araujo said in a Tuesday news conference.

James said Araujo would not be a candidate for the police chief position and would return to the sheriff's office after the job is filled.

Adderley previously served as Fort Lauderdale's chief of police from 2008 to 2016 and has spent more than 40 years in law enforcement.

