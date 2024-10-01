Did fatal crash connected to high-speed chase play role in firing of West Palm Beach police chief?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When talking about the firing of West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley on Tuesday, Mayor Keith James mentioned the tragedy that killed a mother and her pregnant daughter following a high-speed chase involving West Palm Beach police officers.

Investigators said the suspect, Neoni Copeland, 23, was speeding away from West Palm Beach police on July 30 when he crashed in Boynton Beach, killing Marcia Pochette and Jenice Woods.

West Palm Beach police placed seven officers on administrative leave after the chase and deadly crash.

Boynton Beach 7 West Palm Beach officers are now on leave for pursuit leading to deadly crash Joel Lopez

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office will decide whether to file criminal charges against some or all of the officers involved in the chase.

A police source told WPTV reporter Dave Bohman that after the State Attorney's Office decides on charges, West Palm Beach police will wrap up their own investigation, and the new chief will decide if any of the officers should be suspended, demoted in rank or fired.

WATCH BELOW: West Palm Beach mayor announces firing of police chief

West Palm Beach mayor announces firing of city's police chief

Will that be justice for families of the crash victims?

Last month the man who is husband to one of the victims, and father of the other, told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez he was struggling with the losses.

"My wife my daughter my family, we don't deserve that," said Junell Pochette on Aug. 2. "I wish I knew what caused the chase and why that was happening. It's rough. It's a tough time for me and my son."

On Tuesday afternoon, Bohman spoke with relatives of the mother and daughter killed in the crash. They said that justice appears slow in this case, but that the firing of the chief may be a first step in achieving justice in the deaths of a mother, and her pregnant daughter.