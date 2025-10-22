BOCA RATON, Fla. — The debate over the future of Boca Raton’s North Park area is heating up again and this week, all eyes are on the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District.

Following Monday’s public meeting, residents are weighing in on what kind of development they want to see replace the now-defunct Ocean Breeze Golf Course. The discussion centers on several proposals being reviewed as part of a formal request for proposals (RFP) process.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Residents sound off on Boca Raton Beach and Park district proposals

At the meeting, district leaders discussed multiple competing plans, including the top-ranked Boca Surf Park, a golf course redevelopment, and a sports and entertainment facility. If approved by commissioners, each could bring a multi-million-dollar private investment.

“We may take one, we may take all three, we may take two, or it could be any or all of the above,” said Briann Harms, executive director of the Beach and Park District.

Harms said the district is taking a deep look at each company’s proposal to ensure the project aligns with the community’s recreational goals.

“The goal is filling a recreational need,” Harms said. “If we can get some revenue to offset the operational costs, but the number one priority is providing a recreational need.”

But for homeowners who live nearby, the excitement over new amenities is tempered by concern. Residents say they’re worried about traffic, noise, and property values if large-scale projects move forward in their neighborhood.

“There are any number of places in the Boca community where this could be built without affecting pre-existing residential neighborhoods,” said Joel Lavintman, a homeowner in the San de Vance community.

Here’s a look at the major proposals under consideration:

Boca Surf Park: A $60 million project that could generate an estimated $25–40 million in economic impact and create 80 to 100 direct jobs. Plans include a 49-year concession term with two 25-year renewal options and a year-round operating schedule.

Boca Sports and Entertainment Facility: A 40,000-square-foot indoor complex featuring six basketball courts (convertible to six to eight volleyball courts), 4,000 square feet of indoor turf for speed and agility training, and a 36-foot-high central ceiling.

Municipal Golf Partners (Kemper Golf): A proposed short course with a 30–35 bay covered driving range. Developers say they’re prepared to invest up to $20 million, with projected district revenues exceeding $36 million over a 56-year term.

YMCA partnership proposal: A plan focused on youth and sports wellness programs, summer camps, and potential future aquatic facilities in collaboration with the Beach and Park District.

District officials say no decision has been made yet. They’re still waiting on key financial and operational details from each proposal before moving forward.

There’s also no set timeline for when commissioners will make a final decision.

“We want to continue to hear from the residents. Their feedback and their input have a lot of weight with our board and I think it's important that they keep engaging in this process,” Harms said.