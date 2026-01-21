Proposed 12-story hotel would replace Boca’s Mizner Plaza, sparking resident concerns

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Developers are looking to bring a 219-room hotel to Boca Raton in a project that would replace the familiar pink Mizner Plaza retail strip and post office across from Mizner Park.

The proposal for the 12-story hotel includes new restaurant and retail space, but it's already sparking pushback from nearby residents and businesses currently operating in the plaza.

On Tuesday night, the Boca Raton Community Appearance Board approved the project's landscaping review, moving the development one step closer to reality.

The project would be adjacent to Mizner Park along NE 2nd street.



"This to me, is truly a game-changer for the city of Boca Raton," said Ele Zachariades, with Miskel and Backman LLP.

However, residents living in the adjacent Tower 155 condominium building are raising multiple concerns about the project.

"It is not only intrusive but it is not necessary to be literally in our backyard," said Sharon Sackstein.

Many residents describe the project as problematic, citing potential traffic issues and safety concerns.

Residents also worry about blocked views and reduced privacy for their luxury homes.

"For multi-million-dollar homes that literally are in the backyard. It’s taking away our security and our space," said Sackstein.

A huge concern involves the fate of existing businesses in Mizner Plaza, including restaurants and other retail.

"We're all loyal to the bagel place, the cleaners, the ramen place," said Sackstein. "And to see them all get trampled on, it’s a real shame for the businesses as well."

The Boca Raton Community Appearance Board approved the project's landscaping review.

The proposed hotel comes as Boca Raton continues experiencing rapid growth.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache learned the city enters 2026 with at least a dozen retail-related developments and three hotel projects under review.

The proposed hotel would be located approximately a quarter-mile from the controversial One Boca project, another major development proposal in the area.

"I think that they could find a better location that is suitable," said Sackstein.

"Sit back and think about all those people that will be affected because of this huge project."