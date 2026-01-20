Boca Raton residents to decide fate of controversial One Boca development

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A controversial development project that has divided Boca Raton for nearly a year moved one step closer to reality after city commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of a partnership with the developer and the plans on what the project could look like.

The One Boca project by developer Terra/Frisbie would create a new governmental corridor, replacing the city's dated city hall and community center.

Residents will have the final say on the project during a March 10 vote.

"I think this is an opportunity to plan for the next century of Boca Raton to create a space that will leave a legacy for generations to come," said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.

Singer compared the project's potential impact to Mizner Park, which was developed more than 35 years ago and remains the heart of downtown Boca Raton.

"Look back at what Mizner Park meant more than 35 years ago and how it's still the heartbeat of our downtown, we have a chance to create another heartbeat," Singer said.

The development would bring residences including 10% required workforce housing, a hotel, retail and office spaces through a 99-year ground lease.

The project is estimated to generate $4 billion in revenue for the city.

Residents divided on development

Supporters argue the project is necessary for the city's future growth and economic development.

"I want a place I can go downtown and enjoy and not fall behind of other cities and that will take economic growth away," said Boca Raton resident Josh Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld emphasized the importance of long-term planning for the city's future.

"I really think that they really need to focus not only on now but on the future because if you just focus on today where are you going to be in 10 years," Rosenfeld said.

However, many residents oppose the project, citing concerns about public land use, changes to local parks and increased traffic from the high-density development.

"I'm going to be voting no March 10, because the public land should be for the public not for the developers," said Boca Raton resident Judy Murrow.

Jon Pearlman, founder of Save Boca, has organized residents who have gathered in large numbers at city meetings opposed to the One Boca project

"When this comes to a vote everybody is going to turn out and we're going to get the no vote, this project is going nowhere," said Pearlman. "Now thanks to Save Boca, thanks to all of the involved citizens across our city, everybody is aware of this and knows what's going on."

Project modifications based on feedback

The final plans come after nearly a year of adjustments based on resident feedback.

City staff said the scope of the project has been reduced by 70% and the amount of green space has more than doubled. Singer said the city welcomed more public input on this project than any other matter in the city's history.

"Transformative ideas are not without controversy but I think this is a path forward to create a downtown we can be proud of," Singer said.

Jonathan Ounjian, who owns office space in Boca Raton but lives in Deerfield, supports the project from a financial perspective.

"The message I have is saving the park saving the recreation space is a noble cause, but the reality is you can't be anti development in a city like this, because if you want to keep taxes low you have to cut services, you can't have it all," Ounjian said.

Adam Gold, a resident with the organization Strong Towns, praised the developer's responsiveness to community input.

"Cities should be designed by the citizens and that might raise the question of why I support Terra Frisbie and one of the answers is that they are listening to local citizens they've changed it multiple times," Gold said.

If residents vote in favor of the project, it will move forward once the developer completes site plans, traffic conditions and studies. If they vote no, the project will be scrapped and the city will need to find alternative ways to renovate its governmental campus.

"I'm really proud of the city I know it's been a really challenging thing, but I would love to see the city come together and collaborate instead of creating this tension where we're fighting each other, that never works. This is for the benefit of everyone," said Rosenfeld.

