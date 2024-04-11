Pesky brush fire in Boca Raton keeps crews busy at Yamato Scrub Natural Area, closes portion of Congress Ave.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A brush fire that started overnight in the middle of a busy part of Boca Raton had firefighters rushing to put out the flames after it sparked again Thursday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the Yamato Scrub Natural Area in Boca Raton where there is plenty of dried-out vegetation and gusty winds fanning the flames.

Just before 6 p.m., police said Congress Avenue from Boca Club Boulevard to Clint Moore Road was shut down in all directions.

It took firefighters from Boca Raton and Palm Beach County several hours to control and put out.

WPTV Capt. Thomas Reyes with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue offers advice to residents during fire season.

"At this time, we're coming up to the height of brush season where the rain isn't here, but the heat is and the humidity isn't there either," Capt. Thomas Reyes with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said. "When you get drier brush, the fires take off a lot quicker."

Careful eyes and equipment were still standing by during the day making sure nothing new started in the wild area that is full of life, according to Alona Abbady Martinez, the editor of the Boca Raton Observer. Her office is on the edge of the natural area.

"We've seen a pair of bobcats occasionally come out, usually very lazily in the middle of the day," Abbady Martinez said.

WPTV Alona Abbady Martinez speaks about the wildlife she has seen in the Yamato Scrub Natural Area.

The ripe conditions for fires were also evident in Indian River County this past weekend when a brush fire sparked up.

Firefighters said this happens annually in the spring just before Florida's rainy season begins. Fire officials said this is the time for residents to take precautions.

"The biggest thing is the 20 feet around your house really should be cleared of as much dry brush as possible and especially the area within 5 to 7 feet of your house," Reyes said.

How the fire in Boca Raton started is still being investigated.

Fire officials said a smaller brush fire that began a couple of days ago near Loxahatchee started with power lines touching a tree limb.