Brush fire behind Costco in Boca Raton under control

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Emergency crews battled a brush fire that broke out early Thursday morning behind a Costco in Boca Raton.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed multiple hot spots in the Yamato Scrub Natural Area at Congress Avenue and Boca Club Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the brush fire broke out at approximately 5 a.m., and the agency worked together with Boca Raton Fire Rescue to contain the flames.

That spokesperson told WPTV journalist Briana Nespral the fire was under control at 7:30 a.m., although plumes of white smoke were still lingering in the area.

WPTV A brush fire burns in the area of Congress Avenue and Boca Club Boulevard in Boca Raton on April 11, 2024.

As firefighters surrounded the blaze before daybreak, gusty winds fueled the flames.

"With these high winds, definitely the hot spots can always spark back up," WPTV aerial reporter Johann Hoffend said in a live report at 6:15 a.m. "The wind is not helping at all for our firefighters battling this."

The fire broke out in wooded area just behind a Costco near Congress Avenue and Clint Moore Road.

Despite thick, white smoke spreading toward nearby roadways, there were no delays on I-95.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said winds on Thursday morning were gusting up to 40 mph, and that can quickly cause flames to spread.

"The good news is that the humidity is increasing. So that helps when it comes to fire season. You definitely want more moisture in the atmosphere," Villanueva said. "But we haven't really picked up a lot of rainfall this dry season. So we do have a lot of dry brush around."

Villanueva added that South Florida's "dry season" is expected to end around May 15. That's typically around the time when daily thunderstorms will return and bring more moisture to the area.