Large brush fire burns in western Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Posted at 11:32 PM, Apr 08, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters were battling a large brush fire in the Loxahatchee area with no reported injuries, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Monday night.

The first 911 calls were just after 9 p.m. in the area of 200th Trail North and Cole Lane, the agency said.

The fire was about 2 acres in a heavily wooded area.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has 16 units assigned to the fire, including four brush trucks and two water tenders, PBCFR said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office dispatched its helicopter to get an overhead view of the scene.

The Florida Forest Service was also assisting.

