Brush fire closes road in Indian River County

Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 07, 2024
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire has closed a road in Indian River County, the sheriff's office posted Sunday afternoon on Facebook.

The agency is assisting with traffic control in the area of 27th Avenue between Fifth Street Southwest and Ninth Street Southwest (Oslo Road), south of Vero Beach.

The lane closures are expected to last for several hours, the sheriff's office said.

"Please be patient and use alternate routes to avoid any traffic delays," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

