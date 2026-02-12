Boca Raton residents to vote on controversial downtown redevelopment project in March

BOCA RATON, Fla. — WPTV has been listening to the growing conversation surrounding the push to redevelop downtown Boca Raton for nearly a year, and the debate has only intensified as the project moves closer to a public vote next month.

The proposed Downtown Campus Redevelopment Project could transform city-owned land into a mixed-use complex, and it has become one of the most closely watched issues in years. After months of debate, resident petitions, and legal fights, voters will decide the project's future in a municipal election this March.

"I'm all for revitalizing the community, and progress," said Mark Cerce, a Boca Raton resident.

But opposition has grown as plans moved forward, with critics arguing the project is too dense for the area.

"When this comes to a vote, everybody's gonna turn out, and we're gonna get to no vote,” said Jon Pearlman, founder of Save Boca, has organized residents who gathered in large numbers at city meetings opposed to the One Boca project.

Timeline of the controversy

Formal discussions began in January 2025 when developers submitted proposals to reimagine the government campus. By March 2025, city council approved an interim agreement with developers Terra and Frisbie Group.

As these plans moved forward, pushback from residents grew. The Save Boca group collected thousands of signatures for petitions requiring voter approval for any sale or lease of large pieces of public land.

In October, council agreed to put two citizen-led measures on the ballot, both centered on voter approval for the use of city-owned land.

In January of this year, city council approved key redevelopment agreements in a public vote — but final approval now rests with residents.

What the project includes

The full project includes 765 residential units, 100,000 square feet of commercial space, a 180-room hotel, and more than 2,000 parking spots. Plans also call for a new city hall and community center and redesigned Memorial Park honoring veterans.

Divided opinions

Supporters argue the project would modernize city facilities and bring new life to downtown.

"I think those plans are awesome," Tim Rowlands said.

Opponents argue this could permanently alter Boca Raton's character.

"I'm gonna be voting no on March 10, because public land should be for the public," Judy Murrow said.

If approved, the Downtown Campus Redevelopment Project would move into final planning and construction phases. If rejected, city leaders would have to reconsider the future of the site — and potentially restart the process.

